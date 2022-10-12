Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain.
Friday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. A chance of showers.
Saturday through Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, seas 4 to 6 feet.