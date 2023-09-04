Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Monday, southeast winds around 5 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday, northeast winds around 5 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday night, southwest winds around 5 knots, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday through Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 2 feet.