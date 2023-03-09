Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect until Friday at 7 a.m.
Thursday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Scattered showers.
Thursday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet. Scattered showers.
Friday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northeast 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, north winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming S 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Monday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain.
Monday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Snow likely with chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.