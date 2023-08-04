Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely with chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds.
Saturday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday night, south winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, south winds around 15 knots, becoming southwest. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.