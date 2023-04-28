Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, north winds around 5 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Showers likely.
Sunday, east winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday night, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday, south winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.