Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Thursday, south winds around 5 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, south winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers likely.
Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Showers likely.
Monday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday night, south winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.