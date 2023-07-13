Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

Thursday, south winds around 5 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.

Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday, south winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers likely.

Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.

Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Showers likely.

Monday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Monday night, south winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

