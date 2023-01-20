Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Saturday at 7 a.m.
Friday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming north 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots in the morning. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday night, northW winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain.
Monday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain.
Monday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Tuesday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Tuesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.