Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night through Saturday night, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers likely.
Monday and Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.