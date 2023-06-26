Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Monday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Monday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday night through Wednesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers.
Thursday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers likely.
Thursday night through Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.