Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect until Thursday at 2 a.m.
Wednesday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Chance of rain.
Thursday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night and Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming W after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Saturday through Sunday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.