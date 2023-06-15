Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Winds and seas higher in and near Thursdaynderstorms.

Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

Friday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.

Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Showers likely.

Saturday and Saturday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely.

Sunday and Sunday night, north winds around 10 knots, becoming E. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Monday and Monday night, e winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

