Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near Thursdaynderstorms.
Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Showers likely.
Saturday and Saturday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely.
Sunday and Sunday night, north winds around 10 knots, becoming E. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday and Monday night, e winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.