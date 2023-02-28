Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Freezing spray advisory in effect Saturday from midnight to 7 a.m.
Friday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Light freezing spray.
Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming northwest 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of snow.
Saturday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of snow.
Monday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, east winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Snow likely with a chance of rain.
Tuesday, east winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Rain with snow likely.
Tuesday night, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 9 to 13 feet. Snow likely with a chance of rain.