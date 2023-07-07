Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.

Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.

Saturday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.

Saturday night and Sunday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

Sunday night, southeast winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. A chance of showers.

Monday, southeast winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Showers likely.

Monday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.

Tuesday and Tuesday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you