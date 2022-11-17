Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Small craft advisory through Friday at 7 a.m.

Thursday, west winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Thursday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Friday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Saturday and Saturdaynight, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Sunday, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Sunday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

Monday and Monday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

