Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southeast 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles..
Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, west winds around 10 knots, becoming N with gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday through Tuesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.