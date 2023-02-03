Extended marine forecast
Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect through Saturday at 4 p.m.
Heavy freezing spray earning in effect from Friday at 10 a.m. until Saturday at 4 p.m.
Friday, northwest winds around 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Freezing spray.
Friday night, northwest winds 30 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 7 to 9 feet. Heavy freezing spray with patchy fog. Chance of snow showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, northwest winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Heavy freezing spray. Chance of snow showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night through Sunday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night through Tuesday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.