Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning on Thursday until 7 p.m.
Thursday, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, south winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain.
Saturday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night and Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, south winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.