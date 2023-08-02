Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Wednesday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night through Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.