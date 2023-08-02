Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

Wednesday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.

Wednesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Saturday night through Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

