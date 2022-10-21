Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming S 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Showers likely.
Monday night and Tuesday, easr winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.