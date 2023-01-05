Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Small craft advisory in effect Thursday through 7 p.m.

Thursday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Thursday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming north 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Friday, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain likely.

Friday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.

Saturday and Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Sunday through Monday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

