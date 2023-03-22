Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, east winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain.
Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming W after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain likely.
Friday and Friday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain likely.
Saturday night, east winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain.
Sunday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet. Chance of rain.
Sunday night, northwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.