Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, south winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday, south winds around 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely.
Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely.
Monday and Monday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.