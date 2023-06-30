Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.

Saturday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday night, south winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Sunday, south winds around 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely.

Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely.

Monday and Monday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Tuesday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.

Tuesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.

