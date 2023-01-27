Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, west winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday through Tuesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain and snow