Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Monday, northeast winds around 5 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers likely.
Wednesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night through Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.