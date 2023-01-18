Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect until Thursday at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Thursday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.Chance of rain.
Thursday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming east 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain.
Friday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain.
Friday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming soutyhwest 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.