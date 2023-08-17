Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely with patchy drizzle. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers.
Friday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.