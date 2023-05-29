Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Monday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Monday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southeast around 5 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday night through Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday through Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.