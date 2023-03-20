Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Monday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming S 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday night, west winds around 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Thursday through Friday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.