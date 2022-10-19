Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Thursday at 7 a.m.
Wednesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday through Sunday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.