Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night through Monday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.