Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Friday until 8 p.m.
Friday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Friday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday and Monday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Showers likely.
Tuesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
