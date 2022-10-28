Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Small craft advisory Friday until 8 p.m.

Friday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

Friday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Saturday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Sunday and Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Monday and Monday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Showers likely.

Tuesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Tuesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Tuesday night, west

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you