Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Areas of fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night through Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Monday night, north winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming SW 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.