Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Tropical storm watch in effect through Saturday evening; north winds 35 to 45 knots with gusts up to 65 knots and seas 14 to 19 feet. Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Thursday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog in the morning.
Thursday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming N 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet, building to 4 to 6 feet after midnight.
Friday, north winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming northeast 25 to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet, building to 6 to 8 feet in the afternoon.
Friday night, tropical storm conditions possible. Chance of showers.
Saturday, tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely.
Saturday night, tropical storm conditions possible. Chance of showers in the evening.
Sunday, west winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon.
Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.