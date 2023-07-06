Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night through Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday, southeast winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Sunday night through Monday night, southeast winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.