Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds around 5 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Monday night through Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.