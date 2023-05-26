Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday through Tuesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 ft