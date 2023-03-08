Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Thursday at 8 a.m.
Wednesday, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Wednesday night, north winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Thursday, north winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Thursday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday and Friday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of snow and rain showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 9 feet. Chance of snow showers. Vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Sunday, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Sunday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.