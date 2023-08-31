Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Friday at 8 a.m.
Thursday, north winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night through Saturday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.