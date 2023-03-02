Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory until Friday at 7 a.m.
Gale watch in effect Saturday from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, becoming northwest 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Areas of fog. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Friday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, becoming north 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain and snow.
Saturday, east winds 25 to 35 knots, becoming northeast 30 to 35 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Rain and snow.
Saturday night, northeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, becoming north 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Rain likely with a chance of snow.
Sunday through Monday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.