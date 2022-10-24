Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Monday through 2 p.m. Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Monday, east winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Monday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Tuesday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, souhtwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday through Friday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.