Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, south winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming southwest 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.