Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, west winds around 5 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Areas of drizzle. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, southwest winds around 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds around 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.