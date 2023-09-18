Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Monday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Tuesday, west winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday night through Wednesday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday through Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.