Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.