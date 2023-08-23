Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday and Friday night, south winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, north winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night through Sunday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.