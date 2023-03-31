Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale watch in effect from Saturday at 1 p.m. until Sunday at 10 a.m.
Friday, west winds around 10 knots, becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain.
Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Areas of fog. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday, south winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming southwest 25 to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Areas of fog. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain likely.
Sunday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday and Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southeast. Seas 2 to 4 feet.