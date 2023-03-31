Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Friday until 2 p.m.
Friday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming E 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain.
Saturday night, east winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain.
Sunday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Chance of rain.
Sunday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night through Tuesday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.