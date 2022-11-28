Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect until Tuesday at 7 a.m.
Monday, west winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northwestest 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming north 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Tuesday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming south 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers likely.
Wednesday night, south winds around 25 knots, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, west winds around 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.