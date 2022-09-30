Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect from Friday at 2 p.m. through Saturday at 11 a.m.
Friday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday and Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, southwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots