Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers with chance of thunderstorms. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers likely with chance of thunderstorms. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday and Saturday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday through Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 ft.