Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Monday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday, south winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday night through Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday through Friday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.